Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya, Khushi, Anshula arrive for Rhea-Karan wedding





Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani will enter into wedlock at 10 pm tonight and friends and family started to arrive at Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow.

Rhea Kapoor's cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were spotted outside Anil Kapoor’s residence on Saturday afternoon.

Shanaya's parents Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor turned up with their son Jahaan. Shanaya and Khushi Kapoor looked stunning in traditional attires. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in blue. Anshula Kapoor looked gorgeous in red lehenga. She greeted the paparazzi with folded hands.

Janhvi Kapoor shared her look on her Instagram handle and she looked absolutely stunning in a Manish Malhotra lehenga.

Sonam Kapoor’s in-laws Priya Ahuja and Sunil Ahuja also arrived for the wedding.

Boney Kapoor arrived in all-white. Anil Kapoor's sister Reena Kapoor and her husband Sandeep also seen arriving. Mohit Marwah. Nirmal Kapoor (Rhea Kapoor's grandmother) - also arrived for her granddaughter’s wedding.

Rhea Kapoor's close friends like designers Kunal Rawal, Masaba Gupta were clicked.