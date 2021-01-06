Arjun Kapoor sends bundle of gifts to Taimur, Kareena





Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor sends packet full of gifts for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. Sharing the picture of loaded gift, Kareena wrote, “Tim is spoilt for choice... And so are we. Thank you @arjunkapoor for these smashing goodies.”

Bebo shared two pictures of two separate gift hampers, one decorated with flowers, possibly for Kareena, and the other attached with balloons, that's for Taimur.

The actress gave us a glimpse of Taimur’s box. It is loaded with candies such as Sour Punks, Chupa Chups and Skittles.

Saif and Kareena are expecting their second child.









