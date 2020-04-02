Arjun Kapoor opens up on his break-up with Sonakshi Sinha





Arjun Kapoor’s love life has always been talked about. The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor was first romantically linked up with Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and then he was linked up with Athiya Shetty. The actor was also rumoured to be dating Sonakshi Sinha. But neither of his relationship with any of them met its end.

It was buzzed that Arjun and Sonakshi’s romance blossomed on the set of ‘Tevar’. They came closer but their love life was short lived. The duo soon parted ways.

Arjun Kapoor opened up what went wrong between the two, he had told Mumbai Mirror, "Some equations last. Others don't go beyond the making of a film because after it is over, people go their separate ways. I am still really fond of her as an individual. Unfortunately, it is always made to seem like we do not acknowledge each other at parties, which is not the case. We always make it a point to greet each other. There is no pressure on either of us to maintain an equation beyond a certain amount of time."

In another interview, Arjun had said, "Let's leave the names out of it. You should not wash your dirty linen in public. It's not everybody's business, it's between the two people."

Different personalities had led to the break-up. While Arjun wanted to keep his love-life under wrap, Sonakshi wanted to paint the town red.

After break-up, both Arjun and Sonakshi moved on in life. The actor has found love in Malaika Arora while Sonakshi is said to be dating a businessman.