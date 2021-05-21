Arjun Kapoor opens up on Boney Kapoor leaving his mom for Sridevi





Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor opened his heart out about his father Boney Kapoor leaving his mom Mona Shourie with two kids to start a new life with Sridevi.

The ‘Sardar Ka Grandson actor spoke about his parents’ complex relationship. Speaking to Film Companion, Arjun said, “It’s about compatibility, there is friendship, there is saturation. There is unfortunate frustration, people go through different phases in life. You could have been in love with somebody, and you can fall in love with somebody after that, and that has to be understood”.

After the demise of Sridevi in 2018, Arjun and Boney’s relationship took a new turn. The bitterness between them swiped away and the actor stood as a strong pillar for his father and step-sisters, “My mother’s upbringing came in my head. She would’ve told me to be by my father’s side regardless of what obstacles we face, because of a choice he made where he fell in love. And I respect my father for falling in love again. Because love is complex. And we would be silly and churlish sitting here in 2021 saying that you only fall in love once. It’s very Bollywood-ised. Love is complex, love is complicated, love isn’t always about being in love”, Arjun quipped.

For the unversed, Boney Kapoor has two children from his first marriage with Mona, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. The producer and late Sridevi are parents to two children, Janhvi Kapoor, who is an actress and Khushi Kapoor, who aspires to be an actress.