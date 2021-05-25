Arjun Kapoor opens up on dating Malaika Arora





Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor opened his heart out on dating much older and mother of one, Malaika Arora. The couple has been going strong for quite sometime and has been vocal about their relationship. The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor said that he doesn’t try to be “overtly talkative” about his relationship because his partner has a past and he respects it.

“I don’t try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there… And I’ve been in that situation where I’ve seen things pan out publicly and it’s not always very nice, because there are kids affected,” Arjun Kapoor told Film Companion.

He added, “I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she’s comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face.”

Speaking about making his relationship official with Malaika, the actor said that he has not yet planned about it, “Not planned and not thought about it right now, but like I always say, I will not hide it”.