Arjun Kapoor, Malaika, Kareena ring in Amrita Arora’s birthday





Amrita Arora Ladak celebrated her birthday and it was attended by her close buddies Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others. Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey were also part of the bash.

Arjun Kapoor also shared a picture from the birthday party in which Kareena is seen leaning on to him, holding a wine glass in her hand, Arjun wrote, “Blow a kiss, Fire a gun. Bebo’s always got Me to Lean On.”

The post received over 1,68,000 ‘likes’ within a few hours. A fan wrote, “How do you think of these captions?” Another commented, “Bebo with baba.” One more wrote, “And she got your back....literally!!!!!”

While Kareena looked stunning in an animal print jumpsuit, Malaika looked chic in a short silver dress. Malaika wished her lovely sister very adorably, she wrote, “Happy bday my Amu,amzu,amolla,amutti,ams, ..... alll names of endearment , coz we love u (p.s . Now don’t cry n get emo).”

Sanjay Kapoor arrived with his wife Maheep Kapoor. Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan, producer Riteish Sidhwani with wife, Chunky Panday with wife Bhavna, Natasha Poonawalla with her husband also graced the party. Malaika’s son Arhaan and parents were also spotted.





