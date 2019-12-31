Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to ring in New Year in Goa





Arjun Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport heading to Goa to ring in New Year with girlfriend Malaika Arora. The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ actress is already in Goa partying hard with her sister Amrita and her husband Shakeel Ladak.

Malaika and Arjun whisked off to New York for a romantic vacay to ring in the actor’s last birthday.

Malaika and Arjun are going steady in their relationship. The couple has come open about their relationship. On Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan 6’, Malaika Arora admitted her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Malaika said that she likes Arjun this way or that way.

Arjun Kapoor admitted his relationship with Malaika, the actor commented, "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity," he said while admitting to his love for her.

However, Arjun dismissed marriage rumours, saying he would let the world know whenever he gets married.

"I am not getting married. If I am getting married I will speak about it openly. There is no reason for me to hide it. It is not something I can hide from people. If I am not hiding anything now, why will I hide my marriage?" Arjun told PTI.

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. The actress got the custody of their son Arhaan and maintained a cordial terms even after their divorce.