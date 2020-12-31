Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to ring in New Year at Amrita's Goa home





Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora celebrated Christmas at Amrita Rao’s Goa home and the couple will also ring in New Year at Amrita’s home. The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ actress has been sharing picture from her Goa vacation.

Malaika and Arjun was accompanied by Amrita and her family. Malaika’s son Arhaan Khan also joined them. The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor is stunned to see Amrita’s lavish home and he wrote on social media, "When u don’t feel like leaving... what a house you’ve built @shaklad @amuaroraofficial !!! Goa never had a better holiday home @azarabeachhouse Photo credit - @sarvesh_shashi."

Amrita shared a picture of Malaika getting into the pool and Arjun clicking her pic.

On Wednesday, Malaika took to Instagram to share a new picture of herself. She captioned it, “Tropical paradise ......” The picture showed Malaika, wearing a green dress and wearing a‘M’ pendant.

In 2019, Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official on Instagram. “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that", the actor said in an interview.