Arjun Kapoor enjoys Sunday luncheon at Malaika Arora’s house





Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was invited by girlfriend Malaika Arora at her residence for Sunday lunch. The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ actress have a glimpse of the dishes served on table.

Malaika tagged them as “My Sunday view <3.” “The pasta and the maker,” Arjun wrote on the picture that he shared on his Instagram account.

Malaika Arora also shared picture of Arjun Kapoor chilling on a couch with her per dog Casper. She captioned the post, “My Sunday View”.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are dating for quite sometime and the couple has been open about their relationship.

“I don’t try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there… And I’ve been in that situation where I’ve seen things pan out publicly and it’s not always very nice, because there are kids affected,” Arjun Kapoor told Film Companion.

On the work front, Arjun will be seen in ‘Bhoot Police’ and ‘Ek Villain’.