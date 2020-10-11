Arjun Kapoor drops Malaika Arora after spending Sunday together





After recovering from Covid-19, lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spend Sunday together. The ‘Panipat’ actor is seen dropped his ladylove outside her residence. Malla is clicked while stepping out of the car wand walking into her residence. Arjun is seen sitting in his car. The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ actress is seen weaing ripped jeans and white vest.

Both defeated coronavirus and back to work. Malaika Arora is back to the set of the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer. While Arjun Kapoor resumes shoot.

On September 7th, Malaika Arora was diagnosed with coronavirus. In her latest post, Malaika Arora shared a picture of herself and her pet dog Casper and wrote: "Two's company. #sundaze #kaftankove #casperlove." In the photo, Malaika can be seen playing with her pet pooch in her house.

On September 20, the actress shared a picture of herself wearing a face mask and wrote: "'Out and about'...Am finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care."

Arjun Kapoor also confirmed the news on Instagram that he has been tested negative, “Hi! I’m happy to report that I have tested negative to coronavirus over the weekend. I’m feeling better after making a full recovery and excited to return to work. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and positivity.”

He also asked everyone to take the virus seriously. “This virus is serious so I request everyone to take it seriously. People should understand that coronavirus affects everyone - young and old. So, please WEAR a MASK at all times! Thank you BMC for your support and help and a huge salute to all the frontline workers who are risking everything to take care of us. We are forever indebted to you guys”, the ‘Panipat’ actor wrote.