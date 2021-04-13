Arjun Kapoor buys new Land Rover Defender worth Rs 1.13 crore





Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is a proud owner of new Land Rover Defender and it costs him around 1.13 crore. The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor has taken his new car for a ride in Juhu. On Monday, the actor took his new car for a ride. He was photographed in Juhu.

Dressed in white tee and black pant with black mask. Arjun Kapoor waved to the paparazzi.

Arjun had also gifted himself a Maserati Levante on his 32nd birthday.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in the horror comedy film ‘Bhoot Police’, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. The actor is currently working on ‘Ek Villian Returns’. He also has Netflix film ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ in the pipeline.

Recently, actor Kartik Aaryan after recovering from Covid-19 purchased a black Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 4.5 crore.