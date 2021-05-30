Arjun Kapoor buys 4BHK apartment for Rs 20 Crore near Malaika Arora





Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor will now move closer to his ladylove and actress Malaika Arora. The ‘Sardar ka Grandson’ actor has shelled a whopping amount of Rs 20 crore to be near Malaika. The actor has apparentlypurchased a 4BHK apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra. The property worth around 20-23 crore.

The sea-facing property is at the 26 storey-tall 81 Aureate in Bandra West. Apart from Arjun, actress Sonakshi Sinha had also bought a sky-villa earlier at the same property.

With this purchase, Arjun will not only become Malaika and Sonakshi’s neighbour but of other celebrities like Shahrukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are going strong for quite sometime and the couple is very vocal about their relationship. Arjun recently opened up about their personal life. “I don’t try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there… And I’ve been in that situation where I’ve seen things pan out publicly and it’s not always very nice, because there are kids affected,” he told Film Companion.

He further added, “I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she’s comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face.”

On the work front, he will be next seen in Pawan Kripalani’s Bhoot Police.