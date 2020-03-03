Arjun Kapoor attends girlfriend Malaika’s mom Joycee’s birthday





Arjun Kapoor accompanied Malaika Arora in the birthday celebration of her mother Joyce Arora on Monday night. The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyaa’ girl looked stunning in a yellow ruffle short dress and red heels while Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in black long-sleeved T-shirt with grey pants and a baseball cap.

The couple was joined by Malaika’s son Arhaan Khan, Amrita Arora, her husband Shakeel Ladak and their two sons, Azaan and Rayaan. Amrita posed with Arhaan, her husband and sons while Maliaka and Arjun were clicked jointly.

Malaika and Arjun are going steady in their relationship. The couple has come open about their relationship. On Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan 6’, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ actress admitted her relationship with the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor. She said that she likes Arjun this way or that way.

Arjun Kapoor too admitted his relationship with Malaika, the actor commented, "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity," he said while admitting to his love for her.

However, Arjun dismissed marriage rumours, saying he would let the world know whenever he gets married.

"I am not getting married. If I am getting married I will speak about it openly. There is no reason for me to hide it. It is not something I can hide from people. If I am not hiding anything now, why will I hide my marriage?" Arjun told PTI.

In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this year, Arjun said that there is no pressure on him from his family members to get married to Malaika. “The thing is, a lot of my family members realise that main sunta sabki hoon, karta apni hoon. They stop telling me at a certain point. I have never let them down with the way I have conducted myself. They have implicit faith that if I am making a choice or a decision, it comes from a practical side. I’ve always been a little more mature than I should have been,” he said.

“They also know that whenever I want to take a decision of that proportion, it will be taken keeping them in mind, not too soon or late, just when I feel it’s right,” he added.

Malaika said that Arhaan has accepted her relationship with Arjun. The trio is often clicked on lunch dates and at parties together.

“I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It’s important to tell your near and dear ones what’s happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today,” she said.