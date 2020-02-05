Arjun Kapoor attends Armaan Jain’s wedding reception with Malaika Arora





Arjun Kapoor and his ladylove Malaika Arora make head turns as the couple arrived for Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding reception together. They posed for the camera together.

Malaika looked stunning in a fiery red ensemble with matching heels statement jewellery. She held a matching purse and kept her hair open. Meanwhile, Arjun looked dapper in an emerald velvet sherwani teamed with black bottoms and matching shoes

The second main attraction of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding reception was lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The couple arrived for the wedding reception together with Neetu Kapoor. The trio was dressed traditionally.

The ‘Raazi’ actress looked gorgeous in a Pista green and baby pink colour combination lehenga. She kept her hair open and wore a stunning maang tikka and opted for a minimal makeup. While Ranbir Kapoor, sported a navy blue and white kurta-pyjama. Mommy Neetu Kapoor looked pretty in a multi-coloured salwar suit with heavy embroidery. The trio posed for the paps and made for a perfect family portrait. However, Rishi Kapoor missed the wedding reception due to ill-health.

Meanwhile, Neetu welcomed Armaan’s wife Anissa into the family by sharing a post on Instagram. She put two pictures, one of the wedded couple and another clip showed the bride dancing to the song ‘Meri Mummy Nu’. Neetu captioned the post as “Welcome to the family @anissamalhotra. Love and blessings.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Radhika Merchant, Sohail Khan with brother Arbaaz, Atul Agnihotri and family, Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna, Natasha Poonawalla, Sonali Bendre, Nandita Mahtani, Saif Ali Khan among others to attend Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding.