Arjun Bijlani's son, wife tests positive for COVID-19





Actor Arjun Bijlani’s wife Neha Swami and his five-year-old son Ayaan have been tested positive for COVID-19. First Bijlani’s 37-year-old wife contracted the virus and after three days their son tested positive for Covid-19.

The actor ‘Naagin’ actor said, “I feel the best thing right now is to not have a panic attack or suffer from anxiety. It is very important that people don’t take this lightly. My wife had tested positive and we all prayed that the rest of the members in my family don’t test positive. But, unfortunately, my son Ayaan, who is six years old, has tested positive. He is currently quarantined with my wife and under strict medical supervision. I have tested negative. I would urge people to step out only if they have work and always wear masks. It is important to be responsible, cautious and also be responsible towards your family members.”

Arjun’s Instagram post read: “The moment that I dreaded the most has unfortunately come true. My boy, Ayaan, has also tested positive for the Coronavirus. Though the rapid test had come negative, the detailed PCR test came positive. He is in quarantine with my wife, Neha, who is also fighting the virus. Both my tests have come negative, and I wish it stays the same so that I can take care of my family, even if it is from a distance. At this moment, all I can say is, please be safe. You never know how and when you might contract the virus. The outside world seems to be very alluring right now, but its best to stay indoors. The virus shows different symptoms on different people, so please don’t take it lightly. Please keep us in your prayers and thoughts. Stay safe and I wish that this virus never reaches your home (sic).”