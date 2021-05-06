Arijit Singh’s mother hospitalised in Kolkata, urgent need of A-blood group





Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata and the singer’s mother is in urgent need of A negative blood group donor.

The news was confirmed by actress Swastika Mukherjee and filmmaker Srijit Mukherji.

Swastika Mukherjee took to Instagram and inform her followers that Arijit Singh’s mother is admitted in AMRI Dhakuria and requires urgent help. “Need A- blood for singer Arijit Singh’s mother, admitted in Amri Dhakuria. Need it today. Pls contact @swatihihihi with verified MALE DONORS (sic),” Swastika’s post read.

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji also requested people to help Arijit Singh, whose mother is admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. Srijit tweeted in Bengali, "#Copied A- blood donor is needed for singer Arjit Singh's mother in Dhakuria Amri tomorrow. Interested donors can contact Nitasha on 8017197476.”

A few days ago, Arijit Singh expressed his gratitude to healthcare personnel who are bravely battling the coronavirus pandemic. “Salute to those who are fighting Covid-19 from the front but apart from them the way you all are helping each other with food, oxygen, beds etc, so much love from me,” Singh wrote on Facebook.

Here’s wishing the singer’s mother a speedy recovery!