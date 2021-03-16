Ariah Agarwal, Manit Joura of ‘Prem Bandhan’ test Covid-19 positive





Manit was quoted by TOI as saying, "I got myself tested for COVID-19 and received the report around 12.30 pm. I woke up with a heavy head and slight fever. However, I didn't think too much about it. I realised that something was amiss when my head started spinning after a while. I dialled my doctor, who suggested I get tested for COVID-19 and quarantine myself. Unfortunately, the test came back positive. I don't have any major symptoms except for a sore throat, heavy head and slight fever. I have isolated myself and haven't even met my pet."

Ariah told ETimes, “I had slight fever and although I didn’t have any other symptoms, I underwent a test yesterday, which came back positive. I shoot with actors across all age groups — senior and young. When you are working amid such a mix, it is not right to not be careful. My conscience didn’t allow me to not test.”

Ariah said that she has isolated herself in her room and taking rest, “Even though I want to get back on the sets, I’m trying to stay calm and use this time to introspect and process life. I am working on my mental health and well-being, too. I’m watching shows, listening to music and playing Ludo on the phone,” she added.