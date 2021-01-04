Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan booked for violating Covid-19 norms





Khan brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan were booked by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday for violating Covid-19 norms.

BMC also filed case against Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan for violating Covid-19 guidelines.

According to the complaint filed by a BMC medical officer, the trio -- Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Nirvaan Khan directly headed to home after returning from Dubai on December 25 last year. They did not quarantine themselves at a hotel.

The complainant stated that on landing in Mumbai, they directed went home without quarantining themselves in a hotel.

They gave "false undertaking" to quarantine themselves at Hotel Taj Lands End in Mumbai, the complainant stated.

As per the BMC guidelines, the trio on reaching Mumbai should have gone through seven-day institutional quarantine but they did not. Hence, an FIR has been registered against them.

Sohail Khan confirmed that they gone though Covid-19 test at the airport and since result came negative, they directly went to their respective homes without quarantined at hotel.

BMC contacted the Taj Hotel to check their bookings but found that they have cancelled their booking on December 26.