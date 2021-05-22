Arbaaz Khan rings in girlfriend Giorgia Andriani's birthday





Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan celebrated girlfriend Giorgia Andriani's birthday. A video of Arbaaz feeding a slice of cake to the birthday girl shared on net. She had a close-knit birthday celebration which handful of friends.

Her friends sang, “Tum Jio Hazaro Saal, Yeh Hai Meri Arzoo, Happy Birthday” for Giorgia. Shehbaz Badesha also fed her a piece of cake.

In the video, Giorgia is seen cutting 4 cakes and her pet dog Hugo Khandriani is also with her. The birthday girl was dressed in a black outfit and looked gorgeous.

Iulia Vantur also wished Giorgia on social media. She wrote, "Happy birthday Giorgia. Be always happy (sic)."

Arbaaz and Giorgia have been dating for quite sometime and going strong. The couple is speculated to tie the knot but not yet confirmed. The Khan parivaar also accepted her and she is seen in many family functions of Arbaaz’s family.

After separating from Malaika Arora in 2016, Arbaaz found love in Giorgia Andriani. While Malaika moved on with actor Arjun Kapoor.