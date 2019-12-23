Arbaaz Khan opens up about his divorce with Malaika Arora





After 19 years of marriage, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora legally called off their marriage two years ago. The couple had a son together and it made to take the decision of separation very difficult but the actor-filmmaker said that their son Arhaan had a fair understanding of everything and it made things easy for them.

He said, "When you have a child, it is a very difficult but a necessary step. It had come to a point where this was the only way to go about it to make this equation as okay as possible. My boy was almost 12 at that time, he had a fair understanding. He was aware of what was happening. There wasnâ€™t much to explain to him."

After separation, both Arbaaz and Malaika moved on in life. Arbaaz has found love in Georgia Andriani while Malaika has found solace on the arms of actor Arjun Kapoor.

In various occasions, Malaika and Arjun are spotted together and the couple has been quite vocal about their relationship and often flaunted their feelings for one another on social media.

Talking about Arbaaz and Gerogia, the duo has got the green signal from the Khan parivaar. Both Malaika and Arbaaz are speculated to make their relationship official with their respective partners. But not confirmed date is declared yet.

When Arbaaz and Malaika jointly declared their split years ago, their fans were taken aback because they never accepted this to happen.