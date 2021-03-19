Aparshakti Khurrana, wife Akriti expecting first child





Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s brother Aparshakti and his wife Akriti Ahuja are all set to become parents soon. The couple is all set to welcome their first child together.

Aparshakti and Akriti first met in a dance class in Chandigarh and tied the knot on September 7, 2014. They are yet to make the official announcement.

“Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti are expecting their first child. The baby is expected to arrive in September, and their family is extremely happy for the couple. They can’t wait to welcome the newest addition in their family,” informs a source.

Last year during lockdown, the ‘Dangal’ actor with his actor brother Ayushmann purchased a massive family house in Panchkula, Chandigarh and they along with their respective wives, Tahira and Akriti spend quality time in Chandigarh for a long time with their parents and family. During an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Aparshakti had stated that he would want his kids to grow up in Chandigarh.

On the work front, Aparshakti will next seen in ‘Helmet’, which is his first movie as a solo actor. Speaking about the film, Aparshakti had told IANS, “Helmet is a word given to condoms, actually. The film is about condoms.”

This unsual comedy is being helmed by Satram Ramani and it also features Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles.