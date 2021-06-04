Aparshakti Khurana, wife Aakriti expecting first child





Bollywood actor and Ayushmann Khurana’s brother Aparshakti Khurana is going to be a father soon. His wife Akriti is pregnant and the couple is soon going to embrace parenthood.

The actor shared the good news by sharing a picture of him kissing Akriti’s baby bump.

He had a witty caption to the post.

"Lockdown main kaam toh expand ho nahi paya toh humein laga family hi expand kar lete hai (Our work couldn't expand in lockdown, so we thought of expanding our family instead) #PreggerAlert."

On the other hand, Aakriti shared the same picture and wrote, "Doing our bit to add to this Baby Boomer generation :) #PreggerAlert".

Celebrity friends of the couple wished the parents-to-be after Aparshakti shared in on social media. Neena Gupta, Neha Dhupia, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Angad Bedi, Swara Bhasker and others poured wishes on the couple.