Aparshakti Khurana-Aakriti Ahuja expecting first child, share maternity shoot pic





Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja are expecting their first child and the soon-to-be parents shared maternity shoot on their Instagram handle.

The photo showed both twinned in white and Aparshakti cradling the baby bump.

Fans and close ones showered love on the couple. Tahira Kashyap, Sobhita Dhulipala and Pranutan Bahl dropped heart emojis on the post. Fans too reacted/ While one called them ‘beautiful souls’, another commented, “Congratulations New daddy and mummy.” A third wrote, “Damn, pitch perfect photograph.” A fourth said, “Gud luck for a new journey.”

Meanwhile, on Father’s Day, Aakriti shared another picture with Aparshakti and wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to my Baby Daddy. #MyBabyDaddyStrongest,” she wrote, along with a photo of them pouting at each other. Bhumi Pednekar called them ‘cuties’, while Nihaar Pandya wrote, “3 Beautiful people.”

In the beginning of this month, the actor shared the good news of Aakriti’s pregnancy. He shared the good news by sharing a picture of him kissing Akriti’s baby bump.

He had a witty caption to the post.

"Lockdown main kaam toh expand ho nahi paya toh humein laga family hi expand kar lete hai (Our work couldn't expand in lockdown, so we thought of expanding our family instead) #PreggerAlert."

On the other hand, Aakriti shared the same picture and wrote, "Doing our bit to add to this Baby Boomer generation :) #PreggerAlert".

Celebrity friends of the couple wished the parents-to-be after Aparshakti shared in on social media. Neena Gupta, Neha Dhupia, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Angad Bedi, Swara Bhasker and others poured wishes on the couple.