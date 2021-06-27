Aparshakti-Aakriti’s intimate baby shower, Tahira Kashyap clicks pic





Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Akriti Ahuja are expecting their first child together and the couple had an intimate baby shower ceremony with close ones.

Picture of their close-knit baby shower ceremony was shared on net. Aparshakti’s Bhabhi and Ayushmann Khuranna’s wife Tahira Kashyap was also part of the ceremony and she was seen clicking picture of the expected parents. The room is decorated with white balloons and a cake with half-moon designed over.

Sharing the pictures in the Instagram story, Ayushmann wrote, "@tahirakashyap is also taking a pic."

Tahira also shared her photo in her Instagram story and wrote, "These two (sic)," followed by an awestruck emoji.

The actor shared the good news by sharing a picture of him kissing Akriti’s baby bump.

He had a witty caption to the post.

"Lockdown main kaam toh expand ho nahi paya toh humein laga family hi expand kar lete hai (Our work couldn't expand in lockdown, so we thought of expanding our family instead) #PreggerAlert."

On the other hand, Aakriti shared the same picture and wrote, "Doing our bit to add to this Baby Boomer generation :) #PreggerAlert".

The baby is expected to arrive in September, and their family is extremely happy for the couple. They can’t wait to welcome the newest addition in their family,” informs a source.

On the work front, Aparshakti will next seen in ‘Helmet’, which is his first movie as a solo actor. Speaking about the film, Aparshakti had told IANS, “Helmet is a word given to condoms, actually. The film is about condoms.”

This unusual comedy is being helmed by Satram Ramani and it also features Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles.





