Anuskha Sharma gorges on vada pav as she enjoys Mumbai rains

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Tuesday, 28th July 2020,00:07


Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s expression is priceless as she gorges on vada pav while enjoying Mumbai rains. The ‘Sultan’ actress is seen enjoying vada pav in her house dressed in a blue and white gingham print outfit.

Anushka captioned the post: ‘Rainy Day vada pav somebody stop me’.

On Monday, the actress shared an ROFL throwback video when she was getting a face massage was "relaxing." In the clip, Anushka Sharma can be seen enjoying a face massage given by make-up artist Sandhya Shekar before applying make-up. Sharing the video, Anushka Sharma hilariously captioned it: "Throwback to the time when someone touching your face was relaxing. Sandhya Shekar doing her customary massages before she starts make-up and celebrity hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou doing his customary sermons in the background."

On the work front, Anushka Sharma’s Netflix film ‘Bulbbul’ and Amazon Prime wed-series, ‘’Paatal Lok’ was highly liked by the audience.


