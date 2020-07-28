Anuskha Sharma gorges on vada pav as she enjoys Mumbai rains





Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s expression is priceless as she gorges on vada pav while enjoying Mumbai rains. The ‘Sultan’ actress is seen enjoying vada pav in her house dressed in a blue and white gingham print outfit.

Anushka captioned the post: ‘Rainy Day vada pav somebody stop me’.

On Monday, the actress shared an ROFL throwback video when she was getting a face massage was "relaxing." In the clip, Anushka Sharma can be seen enjoying a face massage given by make-up artist Sandhya Shekar before applying make-up. Sharing the video, Anushka Sharma hilariously captioned it: "Throwback to the time when someone touching your face was relaxing. Sandhya Shekar doing her customary massages before she starts make-up and celebrity hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou doing his customary sermons in the background."

On the work front, Anushka Sharma’s Netflix film ‘Bulbbul’ and Amazon Prime wed-series, ‘’Paatal Lok’ was highly liked by the audience.