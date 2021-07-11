Anushka,Virat Kohli share pics as daughter Vamika turns 6 months old





Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s adorable daughter Vamika turned six months old and the doting parents celebrated the special day.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories and shared series of pictures from the celebration. The parents celebrated the day in the park and by cutting cake.

The actress captioned the bunch of pictures, "Her one smile can change our whole world around ! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one Happy 6 months to us three."

The first picture showed Vamika resting on her mom’s top as the latter resting on a mat in the park. The second one showed Virat cuddling his daughter. The third picture is of little one’s legs and the fourth one is of the birthday cake decorated with flowers.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11.

In February, Anushka shared a the first glimpse of of their baby and worte, “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full of love. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy.”