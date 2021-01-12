Anushka-Virat welcome baby girl: No visitors, flowers, gifts allowed at hospital





Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child on Monday afternoon at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital and due to coronavirus pandemic, the hospital authorities are maintaining strict rules and no close relatives are allowed to meet the news parents and the newborn.

The news was shared by a paparazzi on his social media account. Captioning Virushka’s photo, they wrote, “None of the visitors, not even their close relatives are allowed to visit #breachcandyhospital where #AnushkaSharma is admitted for her pregnancy. No gifts and flowers are allowed to be sent inside due to COVID restrictions (sic).”

Announcing the arrival of their daughter, Virat had written in an Insta post, “We are thrilled to share with you that we've been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat (sic).”

Anushka Sharma will be busy on mommy’s duty but she is hopeful to return to work in May.