Anushka-Virat Kohli welcome a baby girl, wishes pour in





Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed a baby girl this afternoon and no sooner Virat shared the good news on social media, congratulatory messages started to pour in. The baby was born at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 11, 2021. Both the mother and the baby are doing fine.

The cricketer’s statement reads, “We are thrilled to share with you that we've been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat (sic)."

Bhumi Pednekar wished Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. She wrote, "Congratulations. Here's wishing all three of you a happy, healthy and prosperous life (sic)."

Rakul Preet tweeted, “Omgggg Congratulationsssss (sic).”

Dia Mirza also congratulated the couple. She wrote, "Such a wonderful news," on Virat's post on Instagram.

Bipasha Basu also expressed her joy, "Congratulations! God bless the little baby angel."

Ishaan Khatter dropped heart emojis.

Parambrata Chattopadhyay also wished the proud parents on Twitter. He wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma on this wonderful news (sic)!”

After years of courtship, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in December 2017.