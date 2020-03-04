Anushka Shetty to wed Kanika Dhillion’s ex-husband Prakash Kovelamudi





Southern sensation Anushka Shetty is all set to tie the knot this year. For quite sometime, it was speculated that Anushka and Prabhas are in a relationship but the couple never admitted being in a relationship. Their alleged affair occupied much space on the gossip column but finally, the report turned out to be false.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Anushka is seeing veteran director K Raghavendra Rao’s son Prakash Kovelamudi for quite some time and they might enter into wedlock later this year.

Prakash and Anushka started seeing each other since they worked together in the 2015 Telugu-Tamil film 'Size Zero'.

Few days ago, there was a buzz that Anushka Shetty will marry a cricketer but the actress came forward and denied the report. Lately, she said that she will marry the person of her parents’ choice.

Now the fresh buzz that is doing round the net is that Anushka will marry director Prakash Kovelamudi, who divorced from his wife Kanika Dhillon in 2017.

Prakash is known for directing Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.

Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty is gearing up for the release of her upcoming thriller drama 'Nishabdham' on 2nd April.