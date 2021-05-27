Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Sharma dating Tripti Dimri?





According to the latest buzz, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Sharma has found love in actress Tripti Dimri. It is learnt that the 26-year-old met Tripti on the set of their home production, ‘Bulbul’ and since then they shared a great bond.

From Anushka Sharma’s latest post, it is learnt that the family has accepted Tripti. The ‘Pari’ actress shared a picture of Karnesh and Tripti and captioned it, ‘Major Missing’.

On the work front, Tripti Dimri will be next seen in Anushka and Karnesh’s next home production ‘Qala’ also starring Irrfan Khan’s son Babil. She joined the Dharma Cornerstone Agency on February 16, 2020. She might star in Karan Johar’s movie co-starring Ishaan Khatter. She has also signed Reddy Vanga’s Animal which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles.