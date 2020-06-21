Anushka Sharma wishes her day on Father’s day with a touching pic





Anushka Sharma wishes her father most adorably on her Father’s Day. While wishing her father, she shared a touching picture from her Mehendi ceremony in which she her father is seen casting a peck on her cheeks.

Anushka's father Ajay Sharma is a retired Colonel in an Indian Army Officer, who contributed in the 1999 Kargil War.

Recalling conversations with her father while he would drive to her Pre University college before he went to his office on his Army posting in Bangalore, the actor wrote an endearing note which read, "A conversation between my papa and me when he would drive me to pre University college before he went to his office on his Army posting in Bangalore... Papa- 'Always do the right thing in life no matter how hard it is . You will always come out happier and at peace with yourself' Me- 'But how will I know what's the right thing to do in all situations in life ' Papa-'For that, pray for wisdom. Wisdom to know the difference between right and wrong and the strength to choose the right thing always' I pray that you all find the same wisdom that I pray for daily and I pray that all girls are blessed with a father like mine."