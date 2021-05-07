Anushka Sharma, Virat start fundraiser for Covid-19 relief, donates 2 cr





Most cherished couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli has started a fundraiser for Covid-19 relief and the couple made the initiative by donating Rs 2 crore. They aim to raise 7 crores for the Covid-19 relief.

Sharing a video, the couple appealed one and all to come together and donate in the fundraiser #InThisTogether,

Anushka said in the video, “As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering. So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief.”

Anushka also shared another video later and wrote, “This is our chance to help. To support. To extend ourselves and do our bit. So, let’s do everything we can. We are #InThisTogether.”

The actress further added, “India is going through an extremely difficult time and the second wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic has pushed our country to a state of crisis. It is time for all of us to come together and do our bit for our fellow countrymen who are in serious need for support. Virat and I have been hugely pained looking at the inexplicable suffering that people are going through and we hope that this fund will aid in our fight against the virus that we are all helplessly witnessing. We are praying for everyone’s safety. We hope that you join us in our prayers to save as many lives as possible because we are all in this together.”

Virat added about the initiative, “We are going through an unprecedented time in the history of our country and our nation needs all of us to unite and save as many people as possible. Anushka and I have been shocked to see the human suffering since last year. We have been working towards helping as many people as possible all through the pandemic and now, India wants our support more than ever. We are starting this fundraiser with the confidence that we will be able to raise substantial funds to aid those in dire need. We are confident that people will come forward to support fellow countrymen in crisis. We are in this together and we shall overcome this.”

'In This Together' will run on Ketto for seven days and the proceeds raised will be directed to ACT Grants who is the implementation partner for this campaign. ACT has been extensively working towards providing oxygen, medical manpower, vaccination awareness and telemedicine facilities all through the pandemic and the amount raised by Anushka and Virat will added to their exemplary work.

Gayatri Yadav, spokesperson ACT Grants says, "Having strong voices like Anushka and Virat help drive fundraising efforts will go a long way towards helping us realise this goal. On behalf of India's startup ecosystem, ACT Grants is truly grateful to have them join this mission."

Apart from the couple, many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, and others have come forward to contribute to the Indian government in order to help people battling the deadly virus.