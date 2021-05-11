Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Covid relief fundraiser raises Rs 5 crore





Few days ago, the married couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli started a fundraiser for the Covid relief work. So far, the couple’s fundraiser has been able to raise 5 crore.

The initiative conducted in collaboration with 'Ketto’ aimed at collecting Rs 7 crores. Virukasha has initiated the campaign by contributing Rs 2 crore.

The ‘Pari’ actress has expressed her gratitude to one of their contributors, ‘Shyam Steel’ for their donations.

On Sunday, Anushka Sharma penned a heartfelt note for all the healthcare and frontline workers, for their selfless work, she wrote, "We'd like to say a big thank you to all our healthcare and frontline workers, their dedication is truly inspiring." She further added, "You continue to risk your lives for the nation, and for that, we are eternally grateful to you. You are the real heroes, for Virat and I, and for the nation."

Sharing a video, the couple appealed one and all to come together and donate in the fundraiser #InThisTogether,

Anushka said in the video, “As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering. So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief.”

Anushka also shared another video later and wrote, “This is our chance to help. To support. To extend ourselves and do our bit. So, let’s do everything we can. We are #InThisTogether.”

The actress further added, “India is going through an extremely difficult time and the second wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic has pushed our country to a state of crisis. It is time for all of us to come together and do our bit for our fellow countrymen who are in serious need for support. Virat and I have been hugely pained looking at the inexplicable suffering that people are going through and we hope that this fund will aid in our fight against the virus that we are all helplessly witnessing. We are praying for everyone’s safety. We hope that you join us in our prayers to save as many lives as possible because we are all in this together.”

Virat added about the initiative, “We are going through an unprecedented time in the history of our country and our nation needs all of us to unite and save as many people as possible. Anushka and I have been shocked to see the human suffering since last year. We have been working towards helping as many people as possible all through the pandemic and now, India wants our support more than ever. We are starting this fundraiser with the confidence that we will be able to raise substantial funds to aid those in dire need. We are confident that people will come forward to support fellow countrymen in crisis. We are in this together and we shall overcome this.”

'In This Together' will run on Ketto for seven days and the proceeds raised will be directed to ACT Grants who is the implementation partner for this campaign. ACT has been extensively working towards providing oxygen, medical manpower, vaccination awareness and telemedicine facilities all through the pandemic and the amount raised by Anushka and Virat will added to their exemplary work.