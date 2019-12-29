Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli gets clicked with Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal on Swiss vacay





Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli bumped into Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal as they were holidaying in Switzerland. Varun worked with Anushka in ‘Sui Dhaaga-Made In India’ and they all looked very happy together.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Anushka wrote: "Hello frands," while Varun captioned it: "Mountain ke dost." The four of them packed in winter garments and the common factor is that the foursome wore glasses.

Before meeting Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan met Kareena and Karisma Kapoor and posed with the sister duo in the snow-capped mountains. Karisma captioned the photo with Varun, “See who we met!”