Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli enjoy meal together in England





The Indian cricket team is currently in England for a five-match Test Series with England and Anushka Sharma, who accompanied her cricketer husband Virat Kohli has been sharing pictures from the tour.

Lately, she shared a picture from dinning table with Virat in which the couple posed together with a bowl of delicious meal placed in front of them. They donned a beautiful smile on their face.

In the photo, Anushka is seen leaning on the cricketer’s shoulder.

The ‘Pari’ actress also shared a solo happy picture from England.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is expected to star in a film based on Jhulan Goswami.