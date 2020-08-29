Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate pregnancy news with RCB team





Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will welcome their first child in January and the parents-to-be celebrate the baby announcement with the RCB team by cutting cake. Pictures and videos of the celebration are doing the round on net. Ahead of the Indian Premiere League, Viruksha partied with the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in Dubai.

The mommy-to-be was dressed in short printed dress, her pregnancy glow is unmissable while Virat donned a white tee. Towards the end of the video, while congratulating the couple, the team is heard saying, “Wish you many more, a cricket team please.”

Virat and Anushka in their joint announcement announced the baby’s arrival, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021”.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Italy in December 2017. In a recent interview to Vogue she had said, “We live each day loving one another. Our relationship has always been about love, and only love. We feel like we have known each other for ages, not just a few years.”