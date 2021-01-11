Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli blessed with a baby girl





Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were blessed with a baby girl in the afternoon. The overjoyed father shared the good news on his social media handle with these following words, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time."

In August last year, the couple announced the news of Anushkaâ€™s pregnancy. They wrote,"And then we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Congratulatory messages are pouring in from every corner. Anushka Sharmaâ€™s industry friends like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sania Mirza, Kiara Advani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza and Parineeti Chopra wished the new parents.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, the â€˜Pariâ€™ actress once commented on parenting, "There are so many similarities in the way we are as people and the way we approach life. So I do think that will work for us. I've been thinking about it before I even became a parent. Conditioning is the most important role in how we see the world. I come from a progressive background, so that will always be a part of our home. Love is the underlying factor in our home, and what's important to us is that our child be respectful of people. You have to create that value structure. We don't want to raise brats."

Congratulations to Anushka and Virat for the new addition to their family!