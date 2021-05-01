Anushka Sharma turns 33: Kareena, Riteish other celebs send wishes





Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma turned a year older today and on her 33rd birthday, her Bollywood friends took to their social media handle to wish the new mommy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a monochrome picture from Anushka’s wedding as a bride and described her trailblazing woman.

Wishing the ‘Pari’ actor Vivek Anand Oberoi wrote, Happy birthday to the brilliant actress, a Successful Producer and a beautiful mom now @AnushkaSharma!

Love the way you inspire people to be positive always!

May God bless your adorable family, have a fun-filled birthday!

Riteish Deshmukh took to Instagram and wished Anushka Sharma by sharing an animated portrait of the actress and wished Anushka to have a great birthday and that she stays healthy, and safe.

Bengali actress Ena Saha also shared birthday wishes for Anushka on her Twitter handle. She wrote, Wishing you a very happy birthday! Big time inspiration for me! Love your work so much! Have an amazing day and best wishes to you! Stay safe and healthy.

Here’s wishing the actress a very happy birthday and wonderful life ahead!