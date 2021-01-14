Anushka Sharma to leave hospital with her baby late at night





To avoid paparazzi, new mommy Anushka Sharma will take discharge from Mumbai Breach Candy hospital late-night. She will get discharge later this week and everything has been planned of her check-out.

A source told the portal, “Anushka Sharma will be getting discharged later this week and checkout may happen at night to avoid the paparazzi. She plans to take a different car in order to make sure they don’t get much photogs’ attention. In order to ensure this goes smoothly, security will be tightened when she plans to leave from the back gate of the Breach Candy Hospital.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child on January 11 and post the baby’s birth, the nee parents made a sincere appeal to the paparazzi.

They issued a statement requesting for privacy, "Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."

They requested paps to not carry any piece of article featuring their child. "While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same," read an excerpt from their statement.

The cricketer announced the good news of the baby's birth in the following words, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time."

After years of courtship, Anushka and Virat tied the knot in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in 2017. In August last year, they announced the actress’s pregnancy.