Anushka Sharma showers hugs and kisses on birthday boy Virat Kohli





Virat Kohli celebrated his 32nd birthday in Dubai with his RCB teammates and his pregnant wife Anushka Sharma. Pictures from the celebration did the round on net. The mommy-to-be shared picture with the birthday boy in which she can be seen hugging and kissing Virat. Pregnant Anushka twins with her hubby on birthday.

In one of the pictures, Anushka is seen hugging Virat, while the second picture shows her planting a kiss on Virat’s cheek. Anushka Sharma shared the two adorable images with no caption but left only heart emoji. An array of Bollywood stars from Priyanka Chopra to filmmaker Tahira Kashyap and actor Mouni Roy dropped heart emojis.

Virat had a fun-filled birthday celebration with his teammates. They smashed cake all over his face. The cricketer received love from around the world.

Appreciating the love from all, Kohli took to Twitter and wrote, "Thank you, everyone, for your wishes. Appreciate all the love".









