Anushka Sharma shares pic with Virat and papa Ajay Kumar on Father’s Day





Father’s Day has been celebrated all over the globe today and this special day our Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to wish their dearest father. Anushka Sharma shared three picture to wish her father. The first showed the actress posing with her father. The second one is from her pregnancy days, she posed with husband Virat Kohli and the third one has Virat Kohli and her father.

“The two most exemplary men. The two who ‘get me’ ????. Filled with bountiful of love and grace. The best fathers a daughter can have ???????????#happyfathersday”, she captioned the adorable click.

On Father's day, the cricketer said that being father is "the greatest joy and a blessing." Kohli also said he misses his dad on the occasion of father's day. "Happy father's day to all the father's all across the world. Of all the wonderful things that God has blessed me with, being a father is by far the greatest joy and blessing . As I miss my old man this day, I also celebrate our memories together," Kohli tweeted.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika on January 11. The couple with their adorable daughter is currently in England for the World Test Championship series.