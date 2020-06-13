Anushka Sharma shares pic of her home garden in Mumbai





After sharing the glimpse of the sunlight spot of her Mumbai apartment, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has shared a picture of her home garden. The picture showed the ‘Sultan’ actress nurturing the plants. She was dressed in a white attire.

Anushka wrote, “Me and my buddies.” The picture is definitely clicked by her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli.

South star Samantha Akkineni dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. A fan commented, “nyc garden.” Another wrote, “wow beautiful plants like u.”

Earlier, Anushka Sharma has shared a picture of her sunlight spot of her lavish Mumbai apartment. “I told you I knew all the sunlight spots,” she captioned a lovely picture of her sitting in a sunlit corner of her house.

On the work front, Anushka is currently basking in the joy of of her production, ‘Paatal Lok’ success. Talking about turning a producer, the actor told ANI in an interview, “I did not start producing films to make movies for me to star in. I just wanted to tell good stories. I would be sitting and talking to writers, discussing things with them and I would wonder why a certain type of films where not being written.”

“I realised that it was not very common for great roles to be constantly written for women in our industry. So, I wanted to take this step and create roles for actors who would fit right for the project. The vision was always to say stories which we believed were unconventional and unique,” she added.

She is now gearing up for her release of upcoming Netflix production titled ‘Bulbbul.