Anushka Sharma shares pic from Southampton stadium





Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika accompanied Virat Kohli to the UK for the world test championship earlier this week and today the actress-wife and doting mother shared a photo from stadium in Southampton, where she is "quarantining" currently.

The ‘Sultan’ actor looks adorable in a cream sweatshirt and matching trouser in the photo. "Don't bring work home isn't going to be applicable for Virat for sometime," she captioned the post and added the hashtag #QuarantineAtTheStadium.

Recently, while interacting with his fans on Instagram, the cricketer opened up about their daughter, he said, "We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."

"Vamika is another name for Goddess Durga," he told his fans.