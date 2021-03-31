Anushka Sharma returns to work after daughter Vamika's birth





New mommy Anushka Sharma was spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday as she stepped out for shooting a commercial. This is for the first-time post daughter Vamika’s birth that she stepped out for work.

The ‘Pari’ actress was clicked by the paparazzi as she walked out of her vanity van. In January, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child.

It’s only two months she gave birth to Vamika and the actress looked super fit. She has shed post-pregnancy flab and looked gorgeous. The ‘Sultan’ actress donned a beige top, loose fitted denims and mask for safety.

A source close to the actor said, “Anushka is definitely in the best of shape. She has been a hands-on mom and has also ensured that she is ready to balance her work life and personal life perfectly. She’s known for her punctuality in the industry and she was there on the sets before her call time for the shoot, looking beautiful.”

In the last week of March, the new parents were clicked at the Ahmedabad airport with their adorable daughter Vamika. The Indian team left for Pune for the three-match ODI series against England starting Tuesday, March 23.

The picture showed Anushka holding their new born in arms while Virat followed them doing his daddy’s duties. He carried the luggage, handbags, his cricket kit and even the carrycot of their baby. The ‘Pari’ actress was dressed in shirt and ripped jeans.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child on January 11 and recently the doting parents celebrated two-month anniversary of their daughter. The actress celebrated Vamika’s two-month birthday celebration with a rainbow-themed cake and wrote, "Happy two months to us" over it.

Anushka Sharma also shared a photograph of her daughter and wrote, "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full of love. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."

Commenting on her post, Anushka's husband Indian cricketer Virat Kohli wrote: "My whole world in one frame."