Anushka Sharma poses in a sunlit corner of her lavish home





Anushka Sharma is full of smile as she posed in the sunlit corner of her lavish home in Mumbai. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Anushka wrote, “I told you I knew all the sunlight spots.”

The ‘Sultan’ actress gave her fans a glimpse of the unseen corner of her apartment which has glass all around and from the glass the high-rise buildings and blue sky is visible. The corner is full of sunlight.

Anushka occupied the corner. She donned a fluorescent sports bra with grey yoga pants and kept her hair open.

Virat dropped a heart emoji and a kiss-eye emoji in the comments section. The picture garnered more than 550000 ‘likes’ within a few minutes after she shared the image. Fans are gaga over her beauty.

Earlier this week, Anushka also shared another picture of herself from different corner of the house. “By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home,” she wrote in the caption.

The couple contributed 5 lakh each to fight coronavirus pandemic. Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had informed about their contribution in his tweet.“Thank you, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for contributing Rs. 5 lacs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel. Your contribution will safeguard those at the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus. #MumbaiPoliceFoundation”.