Anushka Sharma mourns the death of her make-up artist Subbu





Anushka Sharma’s make-up artist Subbu passed away today and the ‘Sultan’ actress took to her social media handle to express her grief. In a touching post, she wrote, “One of the sweetest, kindest, gentlest beings has left us today. He was so talented and such a delight to work with. With him around, there was no drama! Only and only exceptional working environment and the result was that he made me look and feel so so beautiful each time he did my make up. Subbu you will be missed so so much!”

Anushka Sharma shared series of pictures with Subbu doing her make-up and wrote, “Rip Subbu,” with a purple heart, and also wrote, “Rest in peace darling Subbu...”

Subbu played an important role in the actress’s career. With every film, her make-up was done differently and beautifully.







