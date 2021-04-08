Anushka Sharma lifts Virat Kohli in the viral video





In a goofy video, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is seen lifting her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. On Wednesday, the ‘Pari’ actress took to her Instagram stories and posted an older clip from an ad shoot, in which she is seen lifting Virat off the ground.

Anushka captioned it, "Did I do it ?" He exclaims, "Oh!". She first lifted him and was herself surprised and could not believe if she has done it. Virat asked her to do it again and Anushka tells him, "You're also helping yourself. Don't lift yourself. Don't lift yourself. Promise," to which Virat agrees.

The couple got married in 2017 and welcomed their first child, Vamika in January 2021.

While announcing the baby's name, Anushka shared a photo of her with Virat and the baby with a caption, "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."

On the work front, the actress has returned to work post-delivery and she has shot for an ad.