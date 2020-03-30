Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao donate to the PM-CARES fund





To fight the novel coronavirus, PM Narendra Modi has started PM-CARES fund and urged people of the nation to donate. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has donated a whopping 25 crores to PM-CARES fund and Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao and many other celebrities also donated to fight Covid-19.

Kartik Aaryan wrote, “It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible. "

Anushka Sharma along with husband Virat Kohli pledged to donate PM-CARES Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra) but they did not reveal the amount. She wrote on Twitter, "Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona."

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, I’m pledging my support to this noble initiative by PM @narendramodi ji. As a nation, we should all look to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund in the best of our capacity. It will help our nation to support our fellow citizens in distress. https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1243861543185305603 …

Rajkummar Rao wrote, It’s time to stand together & to help our administration in this fight against Coronavirus. I’ve done my bit..Donated to #PMReliefFund#CMReliefFund and to #ZomatoFeedingIndia to help feed families in need. Please support in whatever way you can. Our Nation Needs Us. Jai Hind

TV Stars like Rubina Dilaik and Arjun Bijlani too made their contributions.

Rubina Dilaik# Our small contribution towards #COVID2019 ! Donated 4lacs to #PMCaresFund @narendramodi ji.......... Thank you sir for allowing us to help our people , our Nation #PMCARES

Arjun Bijlani# We all need each other at this time so I pledge to contribute Rs 5 lakhs to @narendramodi jis PM-CARES Fund and Rs 5lakh to the chief ministers Fund @CMOMaharashtra . . Zindagi ek safar hai suhana . Pl save lives . I knw it’s a drop in the ocean but it matters .u do ur bit.