Anushka Sharma, Kajol, Katrina Kaif pay condolence to Manish Malhotra





Noted celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s father Suraj Malhotra passed away on Monday and several celebrities from the film industry visited Manish’s residence to pay condolence and the latest to arrive are Katrina Kaif, Kajol with her daughter Nysa, Anushka Sharma. Manish’s father was in late 90s and was keeping unwell for quite sometime. The last rites of Manish’s father took place at Santacruz, Mumbai. His funeral took place at a crematorium.

The prayer meet for Manish’s father was held at an upscale hotel in Mumbai.

Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Kiara Advani, Raveena Tandon, Anil Thadani, Arjun Kapoor, Farah Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Rohit Dhawan also visited the Malhotra residence to offer their condolences.

Chunky Panday, Nushrat Bharucha, Athiya Shetty, Diana Penty, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Sophie Choudry, Shaina NC, Kehkashan Patel, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nandita Mahtani, Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan, Apoorva Mehta, Shamita Shetty, Iulia Vantur, Sidharth Malhotra, Juno Chopra, Sonali Bendre Behl, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Kanika Kapoor were also spotted.









