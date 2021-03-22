Mommy Anushka Sharma hides baby Vamika from media





Anushka Sharma plays a protective mother to her two months old daughter, Vamika. She was clicked with their newborn baby Vamika and cricketer husband Virat Kohli at the airport and the new mommy hides her daughter’s face with a soft cloth.

Paparazzi tried to capture Vamika’s face but Anushka did not let it happen.

The couple with their new born was clicked at the Ahmadabad airport as the Indian team left for Pune for the three-match ODI series against England starting Tuesday, March 23.

The picture showed Anushka dressed in a mustard yellow shirt teamed with a blue denim holding Vamika in arms while Virat followed them doing his daddy’s duties. He carried the luggage, handbags, his cricket kit and even the carrycot of their baby. The ‘Pari’ actress was dressed in shirt and ripped jeans.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child on January 11 and recently the doting parents celebrated two-month anniversary of their daughter. The actress celebrated Vamika’s two-month birthday celebration with a rainbow-themed cake and wrote, "Happy two months to us" over it.

Anushka Sharma also shared a photograph of her daughter and wrote, "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full of love. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."

Commenting on her post, Anushka's husband Indian cricketer Virat Kohli wrote: "My whole world in one frame."